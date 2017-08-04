New ‘TD’s HOF Crunch’ Coming To A Store Near You

DENVER (CBS4) – A new cereal named for former Broncos running back Terrell Davis is coming to store shelves.
“TD’s HOF Crunch” will be available for a limited time at participating King Soopers stores.
For those who don’t have a King Soopers near them, it’s also available online.
Saturday evening, Davis will be inducted to the Pro Football Hall of Fame with six others.
Davis is the only running back to win back-to-back Super Bowl titles, an MVP trophy, a Super Bowl MVP honor, a 2,000-yard season, and seven consecutive playoff wins in which he ran for 100 yards or more.
He will join four other Broncos in the Hall: John Elway, Gary Zimmerman, Floyd Little, and Shannon Sharpe.
PHOTO GALLERY: Terrell Davis: Hall Of Fame NFL Career