New ‘TD’s HOF Crunch’ Coming To A Store Near You

August 4, 2017 2:06 PM
DENVER (CBS4) – A new cereal named for former Broncos running back Terrell Davis is coming to store shelves.

“TD’s HOF Crunch” will be available for a limited time at participating King Soopers stores.

For those who don’t have a King Soopers near them, it’s also available online.

terrell davis hall of fame crunch cereal New TDs HOF Crunch Coming To A Store Near You

(credit: King Soopers)

Saturday evening, Davis will be inducted to the Pro Football Hall of Fame with six others.

Davis is the only running back to win back-to-back Super Bowl titles, an MVP trophy, a Super Bowl MVP honor, a 2,000-yard season, and seven consecutive playoff wins in which he ran for 100 yards or more.

terrell davis New TDs HOF Crunch Coming To A Store Near You

Terrell Davis of the Denver Broncos stands with Broncos owner Pat Bowlen, left, and John Elway, right, after winning the AFC Championship Game in 1999 against the New York Jets at Mile High Stadium (credit: Brian Bahr /Allsport)

He will join four other Broncos in the Hall: John Elway, Gary Zimmerman, Floyd Little, and Shannon Sharpe.

PHOTO GALLERY: Terrell Davis: Hall Of Fame NFL Career

