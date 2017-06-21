Denver Zoo Gives Update On Dobby The Giraffe

DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Zoo checked in on one of their latest additions Wednesday.
In part for World Giraffe Day, the zoo stopped by their giraffe habitat and checked in on Dobby, who was born at the end of February.
RELATED: Animal Adventure Park Donates Thousands To Giraffe Conservation
Dobby, who initially struggled with health problems, now weighs a healthy 264 pounds, five of which were gained in less than a week, and stands nearly seven-feet-tall.
Giraffe conservation is important, the zoo points out in their video, because their populations have declined by 40 percent in the last three decades alone.