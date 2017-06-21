Denver Zoo Gives Update On Dobby The Giraffe

June 21, 2017 2:10 PM
Filed Under: Denver Zoo, Dobby, Giraffe

DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Zoo checked in on one of their latest additions Wednesday.

In part for World Giraffe Day, the zoo stopped by their giraffe habitat and checked in on Dobby, who was born at the end of February.

RELATED: Animal Adventure Park Donates Thousands To Giraffe Conservation

Dobby, who initially struggled with health problems, now weighs a healthy 264 pounds, five of which were gained in less than a week, and stands nearly seven-feet-tall.

Giraffe conservation is important, the zoo points out in their video, because their populations have declined by 40 percent in the last three decades alone.

RELATED: New Giraffe Calf Debuts On World Giraffe Day

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

BIKE MS
CBS Local App
Send A News Tip

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch