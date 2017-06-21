Watch: New Giraffe Calf Debuts On World Giraffe Day

June 21, 2017 1:46 PM
Filed Under: Dallas Zoo, Giraffe, Texas

DALLAS (CBS4) – The new baby giraffe at the Dallas Zoo debuted on World Giraffe Day.

Wednesday morning, Tsavo ran out of his pen shortly before 8:30 a.m.

Tsavo, who is only three-weeks-old, was born to mom Katie and dad Tebogo, who likely gifted Tsavo his “rambunctious spirit.”

CBS Dallas reports that he got his name as a tribute to Tsavo National Park in Kenya, which is home to a population of giraffes.

The zoo posted to Facebook that Tsavo will be making regular appearances in the feeding yard, weather permitting.

