Watch: New Giraffe Calf Debuts On World Giraffe Day

DALLAS (CBS4) – The new baby giraffe at the Dallas Zoo debuted on World Giraffe Day.
Wednesday morning, Tsavo ran out of his pen shortly before 8:30 a.m.
Tsavo, who is only three-weeks-old, was born to mom Katie and dad Tebogo, who likely gifted Tsavo his “rambunctious spirit.”
CBS Dallas reports that he got his name as a tribute to Tsavo National Park in Kenya, which is home to a population of giraffes.
The zoo posted to Facebook that Tsavo will be making regular appearances in the feeding yard, weather permitting.