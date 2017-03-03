COMING UP: Don't miss Girls & Science at the Denver Museum of Nature & Science on Saturday (Get Tickets)

Denver Zoo Gives Update On Baby Giraffe Dobby

March 3, 2017 5:23 PM
Filed Under: Animal Adventure Park, Denver Zoo, Dobby, Giraffe

DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Zoo posted an update on Dobby, their new baby giraffe.

The zoo welcomed Dobby earlier this week, but he had some health issues and has required a little extra care because he was having difficulty standing and nursing.

“He is still behind-the-scenes resting with mom, but has been nursing and gaining weight,” the Denver Zoo posted to Facebook.

“We know that everyone is eager for updates and we will continue to give them when we have more information, and will make sure to post when he is visible to the public.”

Comments

One Comment

  1. Twila Shyrock says:
    March 3, 2017 at 5:27 pm

    Dobby has the cutest face ever!

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

DENVER TRAVEL ADVENTURE SHOW CONTEST
late show with stephen colbert

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia