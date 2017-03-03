Denver Zoo Gives Update On Baby Giraffe Dobby

DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Zoo posted an update on Dobby, their new baby giraffe.
The zoo welcomed Dobby earlier this week, but he had some health issues and has required a little extra care because he was having difficulty standing and nursing.
“He is still behind-the-scenes resting with mom, but has been nursing and gaining weight,” the Denver Zoo posted to Facebook.
“We know that everyone is eager for updates and we will continue to give them when we have more information, and will make sure to post when he is visible to the public.”
Dobby has the cutest face ever!