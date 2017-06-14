Animal Adventure Park Donates Thousands To Giraffe Conservation

June 14, 2017 2:09 PM
HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. (CBS4) – The Animal Adventure Park donated $30,000 to the Giraffe Conservation Fund.

The park released a statement Wednesday afternoon announcing the donation, which will go towards the foundation’s goal of creating a sustainable future for the wild giraffe population.

april giraffe baby Animal Adventure Park Donates Thousands To Giraffe Conservation

(credit: Animal Adventure Park / Facebook)

“We’re thrilled to be able to assist the Giraffe Conservation Foundation in its mission,” park owner Jordan Patch said in the release. “We are thankful for the supporters of our efforts, that have made this contribution possible.”

The park gained international fame with April the giraffe, as millions watched and waited for her to give birth on a live stream.

Park owner Jordan Patch thanked CBS Denver fans for helping make the live feed go viral.

April gave birth to Tajiri, a boy whose name means Hope or Confidence in Swahili, on April 15.

The Animal Adventure Park is an interactive and educational animal park located 15 minutes outside of Binghamton.

