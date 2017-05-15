COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest Former Nuggets player and coach Bill Hanzlik. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

Cheyenne Mountain Zoo’s Baby Giraffe Goes Outside

May 15, 2017 1:03 PM
Filed Under: Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, Colorado Springs, El Paso County, Giraffe

COLORADO, SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo’s new baby giraffe spent much of Monday outside.

The giraffe, the zoo’s 199th successful giraffe birth, arrived on April 26 to mother Msitu, her second calf, and father Khalid.

Shortly after the gender was announced, the baby girl was making friends with the other giraffes at the zoo and going outside.

The baby girl wandered in and out of the zoo’s live giraffe cam, seen several times right below the railing to the feeding deck.

As tradition dictates, the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo does not name their giraffes until 30 days after birth.

RELATED: Animal Adventure Park Opens Today!

cheyenne mountain zoo giraffe1 Cheyenne Mountain Zoos Baby Giraffe Goes Outside

(credit: Cheyenne Mountain Zoo / Facebook)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Coming Up Tonight On CBS4!
AMAZING RACE CASTING CALL
CBS Local App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch