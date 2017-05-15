Cheyenne Mountain Zoo’s Baby Giraffe Goes Outside

COLORADO, SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo’s new baby giraffe spent much of Monday outside.
The giraffe, the zoo’s 199th successful giraffe birth, arrived on April 26 to mother Msitu, her second calf, and father Khalid.
Shortly after the gender was announced, the baby girl was making friends with the other giraffes at the zoo and going outside.
The baby girl wandered in and out of the zoo’s live giraffe cam, seen several times right below the railing to the feeding deck.
As tradition dictates, the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo does not name their giraffes until 30 days after birth.
