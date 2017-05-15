Animal Adventure Park Opens Today!

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. (CBS4) – Home to April the giraffe and her baby Tajiri, the Animal Adventure Park opened Monday.
The park posted to Facebook in the morning, saying “today marks the opening of our 5th season!”
For the summer months, they’re open seven days a week, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with the last admission sold at 4 p.m.
The park gained international fame with April the giraffe, as millions watched and waited for her to give birth on a live stream.
Park owner Jordan Patch thanked CBS Denver fans for helping make the live feed go viral.
April gave birth to Tajiri, a boy whose name means Hope or Confidence in Swahili, on April 15.
While the camera no longer streams around the clock, they do continue to do special live streams every Tuesday afternoon.