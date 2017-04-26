Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Welcomes Baby Giraffe

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo has welcomed a new baby giraffe.

This is the 199th successful giraffe birth in the zoo’s history, and the second for mother Msitu, and the third for dad Khalid.

“Msitu was a great mom to her first calf, Emy, so she knew exactly what to do when this baby was born,” said Amy Schilz, animal care manager. “Since mom and baby appear to be healthy, our vet team has not needed to intervene. It’s best to let nature take its course.”

The gender, weight, and height of the calf is not yet known, but the zoo reports “because everything is going so well” with mom and baby.

The giraffe barn is currently closed to visitors as mother and baby share some bonding time, but the park’s other 15 giraffes are out in the yard and can be viewed on their live online camera.