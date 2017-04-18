Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Has Live Giraffe Cam

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo has a live giraffe cam of its own.
April the giraffe in New York created a huge interest in live animal cams while millions watched and waited for her to give birth.
She did on Saturday, but now the Animal Adventure Park is ending her live feed in order to get the park ready for opening. CBS Denver ended our live re-stream of the cam Monday.
Just because her feed is winding down, though, doesn’t mean there aren’t more great live cams to watch – including right here in Colorado.
The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo’s cam is of their African Rift Valley exhibit, where feeding experiences are available daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The zoo has 16 giraffes, most of them female, of varying ages, with lots of fun facts online.