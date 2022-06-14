AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) — A shooting with one injured in Central Park’s Northfield neighborhood in Denver later led to a crash involving police and the shooting suspect in Aurora Monday evening.

According to the Aurora Police Department press release, Denver Police Department first responded to the report of a shooting at the parking lot of a Bass Pro Shop location in the 7900 block of East Northfield Boulevard just after noon. Investigators on scene were working to gather suspect and suspect vehicle information.

Denver officers then saw a vehicle that fit the suspect description around 4:30 p.m. in the area East 46th Avenue and Tower Road. Officers began to follow in police vehicles and it led to a chase that ended up on Interstate 225 southbound.

Just south of the 17th Avenue exit of I-225, Denver officers used a tactical maneuver to stop the suspect vehicle, which led to several other cars being hit.

Officers exited vehicles after the crash and approached the suspect, who was in the driver’s seat and the only occupant of the car, when they discovered he was injured after an apparent, self-inflicted gunshot. He was then taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

It was confirmed seven vehicles total were involved in the crash caused by the police-stop method. Six people total were taken to the hospital after the crash, including the suspect and two Denver police officers. There was no information about the health status for anyone involved in the crash other than the suspect.

Colorado’s 17th Judicial District will investigate the crash, and Denver Police Department will continue to lead the investigation of the shooting outside the Northfield Bass Pro Shop.

The person shot outside the Bass Pro Shop was taken to the hospital to treat a non-life-threatening gunshot injury.

Aurora police did not release the name of the shooting suspect in the press release.

