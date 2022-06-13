CBS News ColoradoWatch Now
By Jennifer McRae
Denver News

DENVER (CBS4)– Police in Denver investigated a shooting in Northfield that left one person injured on Monday. The shooting happened in the Northfield neighborhood of Central Park in northeast Denver.

The shooting happened about noon in the Bass Pro Shop parking lot by the Target store in the 7900 block of E. Northfield Boulevard.

One person was injured and rushed to the hospital. Officers are working on a suspect description.

