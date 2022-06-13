DENVER (CBS4)– Police in Denver investigated a shooting in Northfield that left one person injured on Monday. The shooting happened in the Northfield neighborhood of Central Park in northeast Denver.
The shooting happened about noon in the Bass Pro Shop parking lot by the Target store in the 7900 block of E. Northfield Boulevard.
One person was injured and rushed to the hospital. Officers are working on a suspect description.
ALERT: #DPD is investigating a shooting in the 7900 block of E. Northfield Blvd. One victim has been located and transported to the hospital; extent of injuries unknown. Officers are working to develop suspect info. Updates will be posted to this thread. #Denver pic.twitter.com/BsBQRl5lLS
— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) June 13, 2022