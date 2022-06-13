AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – A crash involving multiple vehicles caused all lanes on Interstate 70 heading to southbound Interstate 225 to close on Monday during the evening rush hour. Aurora Police say there are injuries reported, however specifics were not yet released.
Copter4 flew over the crash, and it appears at least one Denver Police vehicle was involved. Debris was scattered across the interstate.
Further information about the crash is also unclear.
#APDTrafficAlert: There is a multi-vehicle crash w/injuries reported on S/B I-225 near Colfax.
ALL lanes of traffic, from I-70 to S/B I-225, are CLOSED.
Additional updates to follow shortly. pic.twitter.com/OTk5VzjM4N
— Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) June 13, 2022