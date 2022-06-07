LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – A man described as a drug addict was given the maximum 8 year sentence Tuesday after pleading guilty to vehicular homicide in a highly publicized death of a well-known cyclist.

Gwen Inglis was killed in May of last year as she rode with her husband on West Alameda Avenue in Jefferson County. The driver of the car that struck her was Ryan Montoya — who had been using alcohol and methamphetamine prior to the crash.

Family and friends of Inglis held a memorial, a moment of silence and a bike ride from downtown Denver to the Jefferson County Justice Center before the sentencing hearing.

Mike Inglis, Gwen’s husband stood by their bicycle built for two, but now carrying only one.

“It’s so sad we had to lose Gwen who I considered an angel in the community,” said Inglis.

An angel and a U.S. cycling champion, but also a friend to so many in the cycling community who lost someone so close.

“This one guy on meth speeding at 9:30 on a Sunday morning ended all those dreams and plans,” Inglis added.

Her life was taken away by Montoya, a meth user who had been texting after drinking and returning from the gambling town of Black Hawk.

Now, just prior to Montoya’s sentence, another bike ride from downtown to the Jefferson County Courthouse in Gwen’s name to increase awareness for bicyclist safety.

Pete Piccolo of Bicycle Colorado spoke with those gathered.

“Today, this ride is about compelling ourselves to take action and compelling our elected leaders to take action as well,” said Piccolo.

Gwen was riding in a marked bike lane when she was struck. On this day the riders made it safely to the courthouse in a parade of bicycles and tears to an event guaranteed to bring even more. For Mike Inglis on his lonely tandem, it’s a chance for justice.

“Each day, they say, it gets easier and easier. I don’t believe it. Every day is a struggle,” Inglis said.

At the sentencing, a video was played of Gwen Inglis’ life and bike racing accomplishments. Her family asked for the maximum sentence. When it was Montoya’s turn to speak he cried as he told the judge he was sorry for what he did and was ashamed of the horrors of his behavior. Those speaking on Montoya’s behalf called him a good man but someone who was addicted to drugs.