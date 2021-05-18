LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) — Hundreds gathered on Tuesday morning for ghost bike dedication for Gwen Erffmeyer Inglis, who was hit by a suspected drunk driver on Sunday morning in Lakewood.
Investigators Erffmeyer Inglis, 46, was riding in the bike lane when the vehicle drifted across the line and hit her. It happened on West Alameda Parkway, near the intersection at South Indiana Street.
The ghost bike dedication was held at the scene of the crash.
Erffmeyer Inglis was well known in the Colorado cycling community and is remembered as a beautiful person, wife, friend and fierce competitor.
“She was magnificent; she was the epitome of the person we all want to be,” said Megan Hottman. “She was a faith-filled woman, a devoted wife.”
Hottman is an attorney representing the family. Hottman believes more needs to be done to keep cyclists safe.
"We need more than white paint; we need protected bike infrastructure. It takes money, and we need our city council members, our lawmakers, and our city planners to get behind spending the money," Hottman said.
“We’ve got a bike lane bill, we’ve got a vulnerable road user bill, we’ve got all these excellent laws that we’ve worked on as bike advocates, and we need to see them consistently enforced by our district attorneys,” she added.