By Jennifer McRae
Filed Under:Cyclist Killed, Gwen Inglis, Lakewood News, Lakewood Police, Ryan Montoya

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Prosecutors have filed 8 charges against Ryan Montoya, the driver accused of hitting and killing champion cyclist Gwen Erffmeyer Inglis. Montoya is accused of striking Inglis on Alameda Avenue Sunday morning.

Ryan Montoya (credit: Lakewood)

Lakewood police say Inglis, 46, of Lakewood was traveling in the bike lane when Montoya, 29, drifted into her lane and hit her near Indiana Street.

(credit: CBS)

Erffmeyer Inglis was taken to the hospital where she later died. Police tell CBS4 her husband was riding behind her at the time of the crash.

Gwen Erffmeyer Inglis (left) (credit: family of Gwen Erffmeyer Inglis)

Montoya is facing 8 charges, including vehicular homicide, driving under the influence, carless driving, and improper changing of lanes.

