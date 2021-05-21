LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Prosecutors have filed 8 charges against Ryan Montoya, the driver accused of hitting and killing champion cyclist Gwen Erffmeyer Inglis. Montoya is accused of striking Inglis on Alameda Avenue Sunday morning.
Lakewood police say Inglis, 46, of Lakewood was traveling in the bike lane when Montoya, 29, drifted into her lane and hit her near Indiana Street.READ MORE: Colorado Springs Elementary Teacher Joshua Silverthorn Charged With Internet Sexual Exploitation Of A Child
Erffmeyer Inglis was taken to the hospital where she later died. Police tell CBS4 her husband was riding behind her at the time of the crash.READ MORE: Major Interstate 70 Weekend Closure In Denver Area Starts Friday Night As Crews Begin Work On 'Mile High Shift'
Montoya is facing 8 charges, including vehicular homicide, driving under the influence, carless driving, and improper changing of lanes.MORE NEWS: COVID In Colorado: Hospitalization Levels Show There's 'Still Virus Circulation' As Fourth Wave Continues
RELATED: Attorney Advocates For Better Bike Infrastructure After Suspected DUI Driver Strikes, Kills Cyclist Gwen Inglis