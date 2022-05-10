(CBS4) – Officials with the Adams County 14 School District tell CBS4 Colorado’s State Board of Education has voted to explore possible options of dissolving the district and reorganizing it into a neighboring community, following a hearing Tuesday. The board also reportedly voted four to three to revoke the district’s accreditation, saying the district did not have a sufficiently detailed plan to improve student performance.

The about-face decision comes just one month following the state board’s vote in April to allow Adams 14 to pursue plans with a new consulting company to improve student performance, instead of voting to dissolve the district at that time.

Adams 14 has been in hot water with the state since it fired its private management company, MGT Consulting. The state had required Adams 14 to work with MGT in 2018 following years of consistently poor student performance.

Adams 14 fired MGT in January, saying the company didn’t deliver on its promises and wasted district tax money. MGT says it improved student graduation rates and lowered dropout rates. CBS4 Investigates has reported Adams 14 isn’t the only education institution in the Denver metro area that has had issues with MGT in recent years.

Tuesday, Adams 14 presented its plan to the state regarding how it plans to move forward and improve student scores without MGT. Officials with Adams 14 said the Colorado Department of Education had been working with the district throughout the last month to ensure the plan was solid, and were surprised when some state board members said Tuesday the plan was insufficient.

Adams 14 officials tell CBS4 they plan to appeal Tuesday’s decision, and will take the matter to the courts, if necessary, to protect the district from dissolution.

Officials with the Colorado Department of Education tell CBS4 they will be releasing a statement on the matter shortly.