COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (CBS4) — The State Board of Education has just voted to allow the Adams 14 school district to work with a new management company after the district’s relationship with its previous state-mandated private management company to fix student performance deteriorated earlier this year. The school district is allowed to have a new manager pending full state approval next month.

The board met with district leaders and deliberated over the decision for eight hours Thursday.

Adams 14 will have to appear before the state school board again in a couple months to lay out more solidified plans for its new managing consultant.

This comes after the state school board required Adams 14 to work with MGT Consulting nearly four years ago after the district had consistently low student performance. This year, Adams 14 fired MGT, saying the company didn’t do the work it was paid to do.

But MGT said it had a thorough turnaround strategy for the district, and while it was in charge, was able to increase graduation rates and lower dropout rates.

Since Adams 14’s relationship with MGT deteriorated, it’s up to the state to decide the future of Adams 14; whether the district gets more charter schools, a new management company, or it’s dissolved altogether. A state review panel that examined the district this year recommended the district close schools and be dissolved.

During Thursday’s state school board hearing, the district laid out long-term strategic plans to improve student outcomes and move forward with a new management company of its choosing. The district says it’s hoping to work with a non-profit organization the community approves. MGT was a for-profit entity the district says the state forced it to choose.

“We believe in partners, we believe in individuals with expertise that can come and help,” said Adams 14 Superintendent Dr. Karla Loría. “This is not looking for someone to come and manage us… I am a collaborator, but let it be clear that I will not collaborate with anybody who tells me to come and do something against our local board or children.”

Adams 14 also accused the Colorado Department of Education and some state school board members of racism, saying they failed to investigate complaints of racism and bias, and have treated the district unfairly. Click here to read the full documents submitted to the state regarding that issue.

State board member Steve Durham (R-Colorado Springs) said Thursday the district’s presentation didn’t convince him the district’s staff are capable of turning the district around.

“The charge of calling someone a racist usually means to me that you’ve lost the argument, and you have nothing left to say, because you’re attempting to damage a reputation or intimidate, I’m not really subject to either,” Durham said. “The simple fact of the matter is we deal in statistics here, and I don’t believe in black statistics, brown statistics, there are statistics, and there are numbers and there are results, and the fact is that this district has failed to perform, and that’s just a fact, there are no racist facts, it’s a fact.”

Some audience members were audibly upset by some of Durham’s remarks. At one point, an audience member yelled out, “you’re killing our kids,” while Durham was speaking.

Thursday’s decision to allow a new management company was unanimous.