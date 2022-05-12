(CBS4) – After the state of Colorado announced the Adams 14 School District will likely be dissolved, some educational experts in the area tell CBS4 this was the best choice for the students in the district.

The decision was made after the district and a third party company hired to oversee operations failed to meet state standards.

“I think this will be a precedent-setting moment for education in the State of Colorado,” said Nicholas Martinez of the Transform Education Now organization.

Martinez lives in Adams County and has watched as the district, located predominantly in the Commerce City area, has struggled to stay afloat. His organization advocates for equal and quality educations for all Coloradans, no matter their zip code.

“Nobody wants to see this in the district. Nobody wants to have a district struggle the way Adams 14 has,” he said. “But at the end of the day there are kids in those schools today who have gone their entire academic career in Adams 14 dealing with these challenges.”

Martinez suggested that the decision to dissolve the district will give future students a better opportunity at reaching their full potential, something that has been in jeopardy in recent years.

“Students have had to bare that,” Martinez said.

The district is now tasked with working to find a neighboring district to try to join.

Martinez encouraged parents in the community to engage in the process.

“This is going to be really hard for families in the community,” Martinez said. “This is going to have monumental changes to our district and our schools.”

“To make sure that it is done in a process that is equitable, that is community-led and that the folks most effected have their voices heard.”