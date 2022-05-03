CBS News ColoradoWatch Now
By Jennifer McRae
Denver News, Denver Police

DENVER (CBS4)– Police in Denver have arrested the father of the 3-year-old boy who shot and killed himself last month. Police said the shooting happened about 5:20 p.m. on April 17 in a vehicle in the 1700 block of South Pecos Street.

(credit: CBS)

The boy was driven by a private vehicle to the hospital with the gunshot wound, which investigators later determined to be accidental. The child died a few days later on April 22.

Celina Duran (credit: DPD)

Arrest warrants were issued for the boy’s parents for investigation of child abuse- negligently causing death last week. The boy’s mother, Celina Duran, 39, was arrested last Thursday.

Manuel Romeo Lopez (credit: Denver Police)

The boy’s father, Manuel Lopez, turned himself into police on Monday.

Under Colorado law passed in 2021, gun owners must keep their guns in a safe if there are children under 18 in the house or face misdemeanor charges.

