DENVER (CBS4)– Police in Denver have arrested the father of the 3-year-old boy who shot and killed himself last month. Police said the shooting happened about 5:20 p.m. on April 17 in a vehicle in the 1700 block of South Pecos Street.
The boy was driven by a private vehicle to the hospital with the gunshot wound, which investigators later determined to be accidental. The child died a few days later on April 22.
Arrest warrants were issued for the boy’s parents for investigation of child abuse- negligently causing death last week. The boy’s mother, Celina Duran, 39, was arrested last Thursday.
The boy’s father, Manuel Lopez, turned himself into police on Monday.
Under Colorado law passed in 2021, gun owners must keep their guns in a safe if there are children under 18 in the house or face misdemeanor charges.