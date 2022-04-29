Broncos Add Tight End Dulcich In 3rd RoundThe Denver Broncos added Tight End Greg Dulcich from UCLA with the 80 pick in the 3rd round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Denver Broncos Select Linebacker Nik Bonitto With The 64th Pick In 2nd Round Of NFL DraftWith the 64th pick in the NFL Draft the Broncos selected Oklahoma’s Nik Bonitto.

CSU's McBride Drafted By CardinalsColorado State tight end Trey McBride was drafted in the 2nd round by the Arizona Cardinals.

Rockies place struggling Kris Bryant on IL with sore backThe Colorado Rockies placed struggling left fielder Kris Bryant on the 10-day injured list Friday because of back pain.

Jamal Murray Says He Wasn't As Close To A Return As Most People ExpectedDespite speculation that Jamal Murray might have been able to return to the NBA Playoffs, the Nuggets star said that he wasn’t as close as most people expected.

Former Colorado State Ram Trey McBride Still Waiting To Hear His Name Called At NFL DraftAmong the best available players on Day 2 of the NFL Draft is former Colorado State star Trey McBride, the Mackey Award winner as the nation's top tight end.