DENVER (CBS4)– Police in Denver have made an arrest in the death of a 3-year-old boy who shot and killed himself earlier this month. Police said the shooting happened about 5:20 p.m. on April 17 in a vehicle in the 1700 block of South Pecos Street.
The boy was driven by a private vehicle to the hospital with the gunshot wound, which investigators later determined to be accidental. The child died a few days later on April 22.
Arrest warrants were issued for the boy’s parents for investigation of child abuse- negligently causing death. The boy’s mother, Celina Duran, 39, was arrested on Thursday. The boy’s father, Manuel Lopez, has not been arrested.