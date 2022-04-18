CBS News ColoradoWatch Now
By Jennifer McRae
Filed Under:Denver News, Denver Police

DENVER (CBS4)– Police in Denver are investigating a shooting over the weekend that involved a 3-year-old. Police said the shooting happened about 5:20 p.m. Sunday in a vehicle in the 1700 block of South Pecos Street.

The victim was transported by private vehicle to a local hospital. The child was suffering from a gunshot wound.

Investigators said the shooting appears accidental and self-inflicted.

The child remained in critical condition Monday.

Police have not made an arrest at this time.

 

