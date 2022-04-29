(CBS4) – Among the best available players on Day 2 of the NFL Draft is former Colorado State star Trey McBride, the Mackey Award winner as the nation’s top tight end.
McBride credits his two moms — Kate McBride and her partner Jen — for his nurtured upbringing that allowed him to reach the cusp of his dream to play in the NFL.
“He’s an easy one to like,” NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah said. “He’s going to be a solid starter for a long time.”
McBride showcased his talents at CSU’s Pro Day last month. His unofficial 40-yard dash time came in at 4.54. He also had solid performances at the Senior Bowl and the NFL Combine.
The NFL Draft continues on Friday evening.
