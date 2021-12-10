Douglas County Sheriff's Detective Joe Pollack Dies From COVID ComplicationsA detective who worked for the Douglas County Sheriff's Office died "from complications due to COVID."

Hundreds Of Complaints Filed Over Lack Of Compliance With Mask Mandates In Adams County & Arapahoe CountyThere have been 363 complaints so far involving the Tri-County Health Department mask mandate which covers Adams and Arapahoe counties.

Colorado State Lab Quickly Changed Wastewater Testing Protocols To Test For OmicronMore than 20 wastewater facilities in Colorado are now voluntarily providing samples for the state's COVID-19 surveillance program.

COVID In Colorado: Experts Point To Boosters Following Pfizer StudyThe makers of the Pfizer vaccine say data from a new study shows a third dose of their COVID-19 vaccine neutralized the Omicron variant in lab tests.

No More Face Mask Mandate In Douglas County Schools After Board VoteThe Douglas County School Board has voted to remove its face mask requirement in schools.

Staffing Issues, Mistake Lead To Cancellation Of 2 Vaccine Clinics Set Up For Coloradans To Get BoostersColorado health officials are adding community vaccine clinics so Coloradans can get their boosters, but there have been a few hiccups.