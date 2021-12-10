FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – CSU’s Trey McBride can officially call himself the nation’s best Tight End. On Thursday night, he won the Mackey Award for top Tight End in college football.
McBride was also named to the Walter Camp All-American, the first Ram to make the list since Michael Gallup was honored in 2017.
McBride caught 90 receptions for 1121 yards and one touchdown. He is the first Tight End in CSU history to surpass 1000 yards in a single season and also is the new Mountain West record holder for yards by a tight end in a single season.
The only other CSU Ram to win a national individual award is Greg Meyers, who won the Jim Thorpe Award for the nation's best defensive back in 1995.
McBride now turns his attention to training for the NFL. He will spend time training in Arizona, and has an invite to the Reese’s Senior Bowl in Alabama on February 5th. McBride is projected to be a late first-round or early second-round draft pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.