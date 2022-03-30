(CBS4) – Trey McBride checked off the last big item on his NFL Draft to-do list: Pro Day.

“I’ve done everything I can. The rest is not in my hands,” he said. “I couldn’t sleep all last night. I was so eager to come out here and run.”

McBride showcased his talents at Colorado State’s Pro Day. His unofficial 40-yard dash time came in at 4.54.

“I knew I was going to run well. I’ve been training for this. I’ve been preparing for this. I knew exactly what was going to happen. I just had to come out here and prove that – and I think I did.”

McBride’s draft stock has been steadily on the rise the past few months. With solid performances at the Senior Bowl, Combine and Pro Day, the John Mackey award winner heads into the NFL Draft projected to be a first round or early second round pick. Most draft experts have him as the top tight end in the class. But none of that changes McBride’s motivation.

“I still feel doubted. I still feel like I don’t get a lot of the respect I deserve. Being from Colorado State you get looked at like you come from a smaller school,” McBride explained. “I know what I’m capable of doing, and I’m going to keep that chip on my shoulder my whole life. It’s always been like, I’m from a small town, I’m not supposed to be here, you know.”

With McBride being such a highly touted prospect, NFL scouts showed up in droves to watch him work. The big showing of scouts was a huge benefit for the rest of the Rams partaking in Pro Day.

For McBride, it was a meaningful opportunity to help his teammates get one step closer to achieving their NFL dreams and bring attention to the talent within CSU’s program.

“I knew coming back here I’d bring a lot of attention to my teammates and that’s what I wanted to do. I want to give those guys a shot. I want to do everything I can to help those guys. I want to see this program grow. I want to see guys play in the NFL. Getting as many eyes on those guys as I can is what I wanted to do and just support them and be there for them.”

After months of hard work, McBride can finally take a deep breath. He’s laid out an impressive body of work and given 32 teams every reason to take him in the first round.

“They’re getting a competitor, a playmaker, a guy who’s going to give it his all. A guy you won’t have to worry about off the field. A guy that leads by example, does everything the right way and most importantly is a winner. A guy that wants to win, competes and loves the game of football.”

The NFL Draft kicks off on April 28.