(CBS4) – A trial date has been set for Barry Morphew, the Chaffee County man accused of murder in the disappearance of his wife. Morphew’s trial will begin in Fremont County on April 28.
Suzanne disappeared in May of 2020 and her body has not been found. The highly-publicized case was moved from Chaffee County to Fremont County earlier this year.
On Friday, a judge ruled on a sanctions request from Morphew’s attorney, saying no further sanctions are needed in the pre-trial proceedings, and that the case can move forward.
The court said prosecutors behaved negligently and arguably recklessly in the discovery portion of the pre-trial, but the actions were not “willful.”
People v. Morphew: Order re: D-17. "The Court concludes additional sanctions are not appropriate at this time. However, this Order will serve as the baseline for future orders related to discovery violations." The case
is set for trial 4/28/22. https://t.co/acFxcN3nLQ
— CO Courts (@CoCourts) April 8, 2022
The ruling nullifies the motion to dismiss the case because of the witnesses the court has already excluded from testifying and the fact that the defense now has the discovery information.
The trial is scheduled for five weeks.