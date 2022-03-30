(CBS4) – A judge in Fremont county ruled some expert witnesses for the prosecution in Barry Morphew’s upcoming trial cannot testify as experts. The trial is expected to begin in May.
Some of the witnesses include a K9 handler who helped in the search for Suzanne Morphew, Barry’s wife, after she disappeared in May of 2020. Another expert who won’t be able to testify for the prosecution is a Colorado Parks and Wildlife expert on tranquilizer darts.
KKTV reports the two are now among 12 out of 14 expert witnesses who will not be allowed to testify as experts for the prosecution.
Suzanne’s body has not been found.
RELATED: Fremont County Judge To Rule On Motion To Dismiss Barry Morphew Murder Case At Later Date