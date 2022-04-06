AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Aurora Police Chief Vanessa Wilson has been fired. The announcement was made on Wednesday morning by City Manager Jim Twombly.
Twombly said in a statement that Wilson “prioritized community involvement” but didn’t “effectively manage the operations of the department, effectively engage with staff, build morale, and validate employee feedback.”
On Tuesday CBS4 reported that more than 2,500 Aurora Police Department reports dating back to 2021 and covering crimes such as murder, carjacking and child abuse had not been reviewed and entered into the police department’s records system, allowing suspects to go free and re-offend.
“To provide the level of public safety that our community deserves, a change in leadership must occur,” Twombly said.
Twombly is scheduled to hold a news conference Wednesday morning to discuss what he says will be an upcoming nationwide search for a new chief. Watch it on CBS News Colorado at 11 a.m.
Starting Wednesday, Division Chief Chris Juul will oversee operations until an interim chief is named.
Wilson was hired as police chief in August 2020.
