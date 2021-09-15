AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) — An investigation team appointed by Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser found the Aurora Police Department has a history of racially biased policing and found Aurora police and fire departments have a pattern of violating federal and state laws.

In a summary of the report obtained by CBS4’s Dillon Thomas, the investigative team found “Aurora Police has a pattern and practice if racially biased policing, using excessive force, and gaining to record required information when it interacts with the community.”

The report went on to read, “Aurora Fire has engaged in a pattern and practice of administering ketamine in violation of the law.”

The investigation, which lasted 14 months, stemmed from the controversial arrest of Elijah McClain. McClain died in 2019 after an altercation with Aurora police and medics with Aurora Fire Rescue. He had not committed a crime, yet was taken to the ground and injected with a potentially lethal dose of Ketamine.

McClain died days later in a local hospital.

Investigators appointed by Weiser spent over 220 hours doing in-person ride alongs with officers and firefighters. The report said the team compiled over 3 million records from the City of Aurora. They reviewed body camera footage and combed through more than 2,800 reports from the past five years.

“Over the course of our investigation, we saw consistent patterns in unlawful behavior by Aurora Police and Aurora Fire.”

The investigators found “statistically significant racial disparities — especially with respect to Black individuals — in nearly every important type of police contact with the community, from interactions to arrests and to uses of force.”

The report also found that Aurora Police repeatedly engaged in unlawful and unconstituional uses of force.