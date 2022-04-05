AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – More than 2,500 Aurora Police Department reports dating back to 2021 and covering crimes such as murder, carjacking and child abuse have not been reviewed and entered into the police department’s records system allowing suspects to go free and re-offend, according to a public safety records consultant hired by the city. CBS4 obtained a copy of the report Tuesday.

Ed Claughton, with PRI Management Group, conducted the study and wrote the backlogged police records situation is “alarming,” creates a “significant liability” for Aurora and is “an issue of significant concern.”

One Aurora official who had reviewed the report called it “devastating,” but they asked their name not be used since they were not authorized to discuss the new report.

The records review was completed last month and identified 2,512 reports that had not been processed by the police department’s records section. 1054 of the cases are from 2021.

“As a result of the delays in processing police reports, violent crimes reported to the Aurora Police Department may not be investigated for months,” wrote Claughton, “enabling suspects who might otherwise have been investigated and taken into custody, to re-offend.”

The report says an example of the crimes not entered into the system include:

– forcible fondling of a child

– child abuse

– cruelty to a child

– murder

– carjacking

Equally alarming, the consultant said employees interviewed for the report said serious criminal offenses have been overlooked and not investigated.

“It is a near certainty that violent offenses are being reported without timely investigation,” wrote Claughton. He said there should never be a backlog of more than 50 cases.

He went on to say that it is administrative failures and errors like this that lead to cases like the Charleston, SC church mass murder and the Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School shooting, ‘both of which would not have happened had law enforcement not erred in the processing of prior cases involving the suspects.”

The report says APD has failed to take the correct measures needed to resolve this problem.

“Such failures are the result of a lack of leadership and accountability,” reads the report.

The consultant indicated staffing shortages are being blamed for the backlog but he suggested there are other factors like work schedules in the department’s records section and “organizational structure.”

The report goes on to suggest “all available resources should be immediately assigned” to remedy the backlog.

CBS4 contacted Chief Vanessa Wilson’s chief of staff for comment on the report but he did not immediately respond.