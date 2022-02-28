DENVER (CBS4)– On Monday afternoon, Gov. Jared Polis will reveal the new look for the Colorado driver license and ID card. The new cards were initially scheduled to be revealed last fall but that was delayed.
The winners in the Iconic Colorado driver’s license contest were announced last spring. They were selected out of 100 finalists with more than 400 entries submitted in the contest.
The Colorado Department of Revenue and its Division of Motor Vehicles will put the new back and front designs on driver licenses and ID cards. More than 55,000 Coloradans voted for their favorite design.
For the front design, design winner Matt Nunez placed first with his Mount Sneffels entry, which received 26,520 votes or 47.56% of the total. For the back design, Gabriel Dupon placed first with his Sprague Lake entry, which received 19,989 votes or 35.85% of the total.