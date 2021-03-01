LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– The winners in the Iconic Colorado driver’s license contest were announced on Monday afternoon. They were selected out of 100 finalists with more than 400 entries submitted in the contest.
The winners, photographers Matt Nunez and Gabriel Dupon, will each receive a $500 grant.
The Colorado Department of Revenue and its Division of Motor Vehicles will put the new back and front designs on driver licenses starting this fall.
For the front design, Nunez placed first with his Mount Sneffels entry, which received 26,520 votes or 47.56% of the total. For the back design, Dupon placed first with his Sprague Lake entry, which received 19,989 votes or 35.85% of the total.
More than 55,000 Coloradans voted in the Iconic Colorado contest.