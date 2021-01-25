LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– The final choices are in and Coloradans can vote for their favorite design for the new driver license design. More than 100 people submitted their entries into the Iconic Colorado contest.
Now the Colorado Department of Revenue and its Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) are putting the new license design to a vote. Voting is underway and will be open until Feb. 5 on both front and back designs.
The winner for each side will receive a $500 grant. After the votes have been tallied, Gov. Jared Polis and the DMV will unveil the design.
“Our Colorado driver licenses are a piece of our Colorado brand that we take with us almost everywhere we go. Since our state is the most beautiful state, we should naturally have the most beautiful driver licenses in the country, and we want the help of our fellow Coloradans to pick the best design to highlight the natural beauty of our state,” said Polis.
Three finalists were selected by a committee that included motor vehicle administrators, artists and Polis, with a final, public vote on the top three designs.