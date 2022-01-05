CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — A new judge has been assigned to preside over Barry Morphew‘s murder trial. The judge who was overseeing the trial removed himself from the case last Thursday. Officials announced on Wednesday that Judge Ramsey Lama will replace Judge Patrick Murphy.
The defense attorneys raised questions about a conflict of interest for Judge Murphy because of his relationship with a lawyer handling the case of Morphew’s alleged girlfriend, Shoshona Darke. Darke may be called as a witness in the trial.
Morphew is charged with murdering his wife — Suzanne — who disappeared in 2020. Her body has never been found.