CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The attorneys for Barry Morphew filed a motion to remove the judge presiding over his murder case. Barry is accused and charged with killing his wife, Suzanne, in May of 2020.
Suzanne disappeared on Mother's Day, and her body has yet to be found.
Barry's lawyers believe the current judge, Patrick Murphy, might have a conflict of interest surrounding the attorney's of Morphew's alleged girlfriend, Shoshona Darke, KKTV reports.
Darker might be called as a witness in the trial which is scheduled for February.
Judge Murphy is taking more time to consider the motion. He gave the prosecution team 10 days to respond to the defense's motion.
A hearing is scheduled for Jan. 11.