SUPERIOR, Colo. (CBS4) — All residents in the Town of Superior — and Louisville — were directed to evacuate due to threat of fire Thursday afternoon.
At 2:50 p.m., officials announced pre-evacuation orders are in place for Broomfield residents at the Caliber at Flatirons Apartments, Retreat at Flatirons Apartments, Terracina of Broomfield Apartments, Vantage Point Apartments, Holiday Inn Express, and the Hyatt House in Broomfield.
“In the case of evacuation, head east or north. Do not evacuate to the south,” the Louisville Police Department warned at 1:42 p.m.
At 2 p.m., Highway 36 was closed in both directions from Interlocken Loop to Baseline Road, due to fire activity, and there was no estimated time of reopening.
Power was cut to more than 34,000 Xcel customers, officials reported. See the full Xcel Energy outage map here.
Intense winds fanned the flames and were expected to continue through the evening hours.
Brother just sent this from #superior near or along Mccaslin Blvd I believe. #boulder #louisville @NWSBoulder @ai6yrham #marshallfire pic.twitter.com/T2Sml4ChEA
— aWesternLens (@awesternlens) December 30, 2021
“IF YOU SEE FIRE, EVACUATE. Go east, go north, but leave immediately,” the Boulder County Office of Emergency Management tweeted.
There are now two evacuation centers open for residents:
- The South Boulder Recreation Center at 1360 Gillaspie Drive in Boulder
- The Lafayette YMCA at 2800 Dagny Way in Lafayette
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.