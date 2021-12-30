BREAKING NEWSMore than 600 homes burned in Superior and Louisville; Evacuations underway
DENVER (CBS4) – Numerous resources are available to those impacted by the devastating wildfires across Boulder County, including:

Emergency Status Updates:

  • Centura Health; Patient and Associate Line – 303-661-1848

Evacuation Centers:

  • YMCA of Northern Colorado:  2800 Dagny Way, Lafayette, CO 80026.
  • Rocky Mountain Christian Church: 9447 Niwot Rd, Niwot, CO 80503
  • N. Boulder Rec Center: 3170 Broadway, Boulder, CO 80304
  • Longmont Senior Center: 910 Longs Peak Ave, Longmont (not for overnight shelter)
  • FOR ANIMALS- Jefferson County Fairgrounds: 15200 W 6th Ave Frontage Rd, Golden
  • Mount Calvary Lutheran: 3485 Stanford Ct, Boulder, Colorado 80305 [For those who have tested positive for COVID-19]
  • If you are COVID-positive and must evacuate, please evacuate to the COVID Recover Center at Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, 3485 Stanford Ct, Boulder, CO

