DENVER (CBS4) – Numerous resources are available to those impacted by the devastating wildfires across Boulder County, including:
- Boulder County Community Wildfire Fund
- American Red Cross, Colorado Region Chapters: https://www.redcross.org/local/colorado.html
- Lost or found pets: https://www.facebook.com/groups/bouldercountyfirelostfoundpets
- Horse Relocation: https://www.facebook.com/groups/1850883771730463/?ref=share
Emergency Status Updates:
- Boulder Office of Emergency Management – https://www.boulderoem.com/emergency-status/
- Boulder County Emergency Call Center – 303-413-7730
- Broomfield County – https://broomfield.org/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=2275
- Colorado Division of Homeland Security & Emergency Management https://dhsem.colorado.gov/emergencyalert
- Centura Health; Patient and Associate Line – 303-661-1848
Evacuation Centers:
- YMCA of Northern Colorado: 2800 Dagny Way, Lafayette, CO 80026.
- Rocky Mountain Christian Church: 9447 Niwot Rd, Niwot, CO 80503
- N. Boulder Rec Center: 3170 Broadway, Boulder, CO 80304
- Longmont Senior Center: 910 Longs Peak Ave, Longmont (not for overnight shelter)
- FOR ANIMALS- Jefferson County Fairgrounds: 15200 W 6th Ave Frontage Rd, Golden
- Mount Calvary Lutheran: 3485 Stanford Ct, Boulder, Colorado 80305 [For those who have tested positive for COVID-19]
