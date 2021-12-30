SUPERIOR, Colo. (CBS4) — All patients and staff were being evacuated from Avista Adventist Hospital, due to a wildfire that started not far from the hospital.
“We are currently evacuating all patients and staff from Avista Adventist Hospital,” officials stated Thursday afternoon.
A patient and associate line has been established for inquiries about loved ones and family: 303-661-1848.
“Please keep Superior and Louisville in your prayers this afternoon,” officials stated.
Avista was placed on pre-evacuation notice around 1:30 p.m. and evacuated its NICU, ICU and emergency department patients.
“Med-Surg patients are sheltering in place. Patients are being transferred to Longmont United Hospital and St. Anthony North Hospital. Staff is sheltering in place and nearby roads have been closed,” officials stated.
Hospital leadership is working closely with local authorities as they continue to battle the fires.