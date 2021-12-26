DENVER(CBS4)- Our latest storm system moving across the state was strong enough to produce intense wind gusts of 50-80 mph. These winds fed super strong snow squalls and dust storms across the state. Travel troubles began early and continued in many areas of Colorado.
Snow squall warnings were issued from southern Wyoming down into northern Colorado. Here is one such storm across the Steamboat Springs area.
A snow squall is an intense blast of wind and snow.
Here is a look at one of the snow squalls in Meeker!
Over the eastern plains the strong winds of at least 60 mph created dust storms and terrible visibility along eastern highways Sunday afternoon.
More light snow and wind is expected in the mountains on Monday but, should not be as intense as the squalls of Sunday.
Amounts of snow Sunday night into Monday night should add up to about 2 to 5 additional inches with gusty winds.
Another storm system is expected to deliver more mountain snow on Tuesday along with the chance for a few overnight flakes in the Denver metro area on Monday night.
Snowfall amounts may range from 3 to 6 inches for Tuesday in the mountains.