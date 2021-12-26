CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Meteorologist Dave Aguilera

DENVER(CBS4)- Our latest storm system moving across the state was strong enough to produce intense wind gusts of 50-80 mph. These winds fed super strong snow squalls and dust storms across the state. Travel troubles began early and continued in many areas of Colorado.

A view of winter driving conditions on I-70 near the Eisenhower Johnson Tunnels on 12/26. (credit: Colorado Department of Transportation)

Safety Closures Lifted On I-70 In Colorado’s High Country

Snow squall warnings were issued from southern Wyoming down into northern Colorado. Here is one such storm across the Steamboat Springs area.

A snow squall is an intense blast of wind and snow.

Credit: CBS4

Here is a look at one of the snow squalls in Meeker!

Credit: YouReporter Tanner Matrisciano

Over the eastern plains the strong winds of at least 60 mph created dust storms and terrible visibility along eastern highways Sunday afternoon.

(credit: Colorado Department of Transportation)

Both Directions Of I-70 Near Byers Closed For Crash

 

More light snow and wind is expected in the mountains on Monday but, should not be as intense as the squalls of Sunday.

Credit: CBS4

Amounts of snow Sunday night into Monday night should add up to about 2 to 5 additional inches with gusty winds.

Credit: CBS4

Another storm system is expected to deliver more mountain snow on Tuesday along with the chance for a few overnight flakes in the Denver metro area on Monday night.

Credit: CBS4

Snowfall amounts may range from 3 to 6 inches for Tuesday in the mountains.

Credit: CBS4

Meteorologist Dave Aguilera