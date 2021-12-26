BYERS, Colo. (CBS4) – Westbound lanes of Interstate 70 on the Eastern Plains are closed due to a crash. The Colorado Department of Transportation says the closure is between Peoria Road and Byers.
#I70 westbound: Road closed due to a crash between Exit 322 – Peoria Road and Exit 316 – US 36; Byers. https://t.co/JlChTeP710
— Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) December 26, 2021
CDOT says adverse weather and a multiple vehicle crash are the causes for the closure. They advise drivers to find another way around the closure and to expect long delays.
Significant wind is moving across the state as of Sunday afternoon.
Images from a CDOT camera near the closure show blowing dust and an occasional tumbleweed.