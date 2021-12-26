CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Danielle Chavira
BYERS, Colo. (CBS4) – Westbound lanes of Interstate 70 on the Eastern Plains are closed due to a crash. The Colorado Department of Transportation says the closure is between Peoria Road and Byers.

CDOT says adverse weather and a multiple vehicle crash are the causes for the closure. They advise drivers to find another way around the closure and to expect long delays.

Significant wind is moving across the state as of Sunday afternoon.

(credit: Colorado Department of Transportation)

Images from a CDOT camera near the closure show blowing dust and an occasional tumbleweed.

