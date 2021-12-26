(CBS4) – The Colorado Department of Transportation issued a safety closure for both east and westbound lanes of Interstate 70 on Sunday morning. The westbound closure spanned Loveland Pass to Silverthorne, but was reopened at around 10:30 a.m.
The eastbound closure spans only a few miles between the East Frisco exit and Silverthorne. Colorado State Patrol tells CBS4 Loveland Pass is open, and they expect the eastbound closure to last for some time.
#I70 eastbound: Road closed due to safety concerns between Exit 203 – CO 9; East Frisco and Exit 205 – CO 9; US 6; Silverthorne. https://t.co/N6jGUDC1dA
— Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) December 26, 2021
Details about the reason for the safety closure were not released. Hazardous winter driving conditions are being reported.
On CBS4 on Sunday morning, Meteorologist Chris Spears said the combination of wind and snow may create white-out conditions at times, especially on higher and exposed mountain passes.
#I70 westbound: Road closed due to safety concerns between Exit 216 – US 6; Loveland Pass and Exit 205 – CO 9; US 6; Silverthorne. https://t.co/pxvcUDGAKn
— Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) December 26, 2021
Further west, CDOT says a crash closed I-70 between the East Vail exit and the Vail Pass Summit. CSP says one of their troopers was involved in the crash, but there are no injuries.
Eastbound lanes of I-70 had been previously closed on Sunday for sun glare. They later reopened.