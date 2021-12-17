(CBS4) – Stretches of Interstate 25 and E-470 in the southern part of the Denver metro area will close on Friday for a funeral procession.
Detective Joe Pollack from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office contracted COVID-19 while he was on duty and died recently from complications. The office is therefore considering the deputy’s passing a line-of-duty death. His memorial service is on Friday.
Pollack’s funeral procession will travel from the Douglas County Fairgrounds to the Southeast Christian Church in Parker.
Northbound I-25 and eastbound e-470 will close from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. for it.
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says they’ve seen an outpouring of support from the community following the death. The sheriff’s office announced that
“We have the best community! So many have reached out with condolences in the passing of Detective Joe Pollack; we are in awe of all the kind words,” the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office wrote in part in a Facebook post.
Pollack worked in Douglas County’s Special Investigations Unit for 19 years. Before that he was a police officer in the NYPD.
Pollack leaves behind a wife and three children. The office set up a fund called The Fallen Officer Fund of Douglas County to help them.