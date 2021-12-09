(CBS4) – A detective who worked for the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office died on Thursday morning “from complications due to COVID.” That’s according to the office, which says Detective Joe Pollack’s passing was a line-of-duty death because he contracted COVID-19 while he was on duty.
Pollack worked in Douglas County’s Special Investigations Unit for 19 years. Before that he was a police officer in the NYPD.
Pollack leaves behind a wife and three children.
The sheriff’s office in neighboring Jefferson County posted the following about Pollack’s death on Facebook:
“Our thoughts are with Douglas County Sheriff’s Office’s Detective Pollack’s family, friends, and those that served alongside him. Gone, but never forgotten.”