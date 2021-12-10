COVID In Colorado: Hospitalizations Continue To DropThe number of people hospitalized in Colorado who tested positive for COVID-19 continues to drop. That number stands at 1,329.

Fund Started To Help Family Of Douglas County Sheriff's Detective Joe Pollack Who Died From COVIDThe Douglas County Sheriff's Office says they've seen an outpouring of support from the community following the death of one of their detectives.

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock Vetoes Ban On Flavored TobaccoDenver Mayor Michael Hancock on Friday vetoed the ban on the sale of flavored tobacco products in the city.

Hundreds Of Complaints Filed Over Lack Of Compliance With Mask Mandates In Adams County & Arapahoe CountyThere have been 363 complaints so far involving the Tri-County Health Department mask mandate which covers Adams and Arapahoe counties.

Colorado State Lab Quickly Changed Wastewater Testing Protocols To Test For OmicronMore than 20 wastewater facilities in Colorado are now voluntarily providing samples for the state's COVID-19 surveillance program.

COVID In Colorado: Experts Point To Boosters Following Pfizer StudyThe makers of the Pfizer vaccine say data from a new study shows a third dose of their COVID-19 vaccine neutralized the Omicron variant in lab tests.