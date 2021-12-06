CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jennifer McRae
Filed Under:Denver News

DENVER (CBS4)– The Denver City Council met Monday evening for a final vote on a new initiative that would ban flavored tobacco and vape juices. The council approved the ban, 8-3.

It will go into effect in July 2023.

READ MORE: Kirkland Museum Explores Aesthetic Movement

exhaling smoke from an electronic cigarette vaping

(credit: EVA HAMBACH/AFP/Getty Images)

READ MORE: Researchers Focus On Detecting, Tracking Omicron Variant In Colorado

A safety committee postponed the vote in October. The ban is aimed at reducing youth tobacco use.

Opponents say it unfairly targets small and family-owned convenience stores because it could cost them 20% to 25% of their income.

MORE NEWS: Report Shows RTD Union Station Problems Festering For Years: 1/3 In Survey Feel Safety At Risk When Using RTD

The order bans the sale of flavored vaping products, hookah, chewing tobacco and menthol cigarettes.

Jennifer McRae