By Jennifer McRae
DENVER (CBS4)– The Denver City Council had delayed a vote on a new initiative that would ban flavored tobacco and vape juices. The vote has been moved to next month.

(credit: EVA HAMBACH/AFP/Getty Images)

A safety committee postponed the vote after more than an hour of discussion Wednesday morning. The ban is aimed at reducing youth tobacco use.

If passed, it would ban the sale of flavored vaping products, hookah, chewing tobacco and menthol cigarettes.

The committee will now vote on amendments to the proposal on Nov. 17.

