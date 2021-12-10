DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Mayor Michael Hancock on Friday vetoed the ban on the sale of flavored tobacco products in the city. The ban was approved by the Denver City Council on Monday by a 8-3 vote.
The order would have banned the sale of flavored vaping products, hookah, chewing tobacco and menthol cigarettes. The mayor believes an ordinance should be more targeted to reduce youth vaping.
Here’s Hancock’s complete letter to the city council on the veto:
“I share with the sponsors of this ordinance the desire and goal to reduce youth nicotine use in our city, especially youth vaping, which has become increasingly prevalent. Previously, we’ve taken steps together to reduce youth nicotine use, including raising the purchase age to 21, instituting a new tobacco retail store license and enhancing enforcement efforts. However well intentioned, this ordinance falls short. We can work on this in a more collaborative way and we can also move to enhance our existing regulatory framework, in addition to pursuing a broader strategy by acting state-wide or at least regionally. The health of our children is of critical importance – my goal is not to stop this conversation with this veto, my goal is to broaden it.”