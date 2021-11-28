AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) — Four teens and a young adult were shot near East Colfax Avenue and North Dayton Street in Aurora Saturday night. The victims, who range in age from 16-20 years old, are expected to survive.
Police got a report of a shooting in the area just after midnight. At the scene, police found two male victims with gunshot wounds.
Officers encountered a large crowd of people leaving the area that were believed to have been attending a party at Rose’s House of Beauty at 9709 East Colfax Avenue, police stated.
"While officers were securing the area three additional victims showed up at the emergency department of a local hospital."
Officers located a crime scene in the 1500 block of North Dayton Street. Dayton was closed between Colfax and East 16th Avenue while police processed the scene.
Investigators will be looking into whether or not this shooting was connected to the party on Colfax as part of their investigation.
Investigators are asking anyone who has information about this case to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720.913.7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and are eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.
This is the fourth shooting involving teenagers in Aurora this month. On Nov. 15, six teenagers were injured in a drive-by shooting at Nome Park, and three teens were hurt in a shooting outside Hinkley High School on Nov. 19. On Wednesday, Nov. 24, a 17-year-old boy was killed after exchanging gunfire with a 36-year-old man in a southeast Aurora neighborhood.
