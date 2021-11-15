AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Police in Aurora are investigating a shooting that left six teenagers shot in Nome Park, close to Aurora Central High School. The victims, all students at the school, range in ages 14 to 18, and all were rushed to the hospital.

Police said the sixth victim, an 18-year-old, took themselves to the hospital.

UPDATE: A sixth victim, an 18-year-old, self-transported to the hospital with minor injuries. We are still attempting to gather suspect information to release.@APDChiefWilson will be giving an update shortly. — Aurora Police Dept 🦃 (@AuroraPD) November 15, 2021

All six were students at Aurora Central High School, located across the street from the park.

Aurora Police Chief Vanessa Wilson gave an update on the shooting just after 3 p.m. Monday.

“I want to thank the school resource officers who were among the first on the scene and provided life-saving measures,” said Wilson.

Wilson said that the injuries may be non-life threatening but that one student was undergoing emergency surgery. She also called the shooting part of a “public health crisis.”

UPDATE: 5 total people have been transported to the hospital. Age ranges are 14-17. Central HS remains on lockdown. Incident did not happen inside of the school but just north at Nome Park. Updates will be here — Aurora Police Dept 🦃 (@AuroraPD) November 15, 2021

The shooting happened just before 1 p.m. on Monday. Officers said they were searching for a suspect who was no longer at the park.

Wilson said there were “multiple shots fired.”

Wilson said that officers had recovered multiple rounds and were in the process of identifying suspects wanted in the shooting. She said they had received several tips from neighbors and that officers were investigating several leads. She did not share any particulars about the suspects or vehicles because she said the investigation was still in the early stages and she didn’t want to implicate any innocent bystanders in the investigation.

“This is a public health crisis. We need to find a way to get through to our kids,” said Wilson.

Wilson urged anyone who has any cell phone video or surveillance video to please turn it over to police. Those witnesses can remain anonymous.

“Talk to your kids, please come forward if you have any information,” said Wilson. “Any information, no matter how small, we need it.”

Wilson also said that the Aurora Police Department was receiving assistance from other Denver metro area police departments. Officers are also working with Aurora Public Schools on the investigation. The gang unit was involved in the investigation, however Wilson said it was too early to confirm whether gangs were involved in the shooting.

Here’s what we can see from the media staging area at 13th & Nome. Heavy police presence after 5 teenagers were shot outside of Central High School in Aurora. School is on a secure perimeter. @aurorak12 will send out a message to parents for school dismissal. pic.twitter.com/yNR01h3kSv — Mekialaya White (@Mekialaya) November 15, 2021

A witness who lives across the street from Nome Park told CBS4’s Mekialaya White that he heard what sounded like “30 to 50” gunshots.

“It’s sad to see young people just throwing their lives away for nothing,” said witness Henry Martinez. “I’m sad about that… heard like 30-50 shots, it was hard to count with them coming so fast like that, but at least 30.”

The park is located at Nome Street and 12th Avenue. Aurora Central High School is located just south of the park and it was placed on lockdown. That was switched to a “secure perimeter” status a half hour later.

Parents of students at Aurora Central High School will be informed of pickup procedures for Monday afternoon via email from the school.

“It’s been problem after problem after problem. I know they are trying their best, the school,” said parent Evette Mitchell. “I just feel if we keep these kids positive, we wouldn’t have so much violence going on.”

Copter4 showed several emergency vehicles in the parking lot of the school. There was also crime tape placed in the park and in the front yard of a home across the street from the park.

Several older adults were also gathered outside the school and looking distraught. Many were talking on their phones.

Three teens taken to Children’s Hospital were being treated and had been reunited with their parents.