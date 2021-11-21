AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Two more teens have been arrested and are now facing attempted murder charges after Friday’s shooting outside Hinkley High School in Aurora. One 16-year-old male was already in custody and facing attempted murder charges in the shooting that left 3 teens injured.
The shooting happened at Hinkley High School at 1250 South Chambers Road on Friday afternoon, just days after 6 Aurora Central High School students were shot at Nome Park. More than a dozen gunshots were heard in the parking lot at the time of the shooting.
Aurora police said they aren’t releasing the name of the first suspect who was arrested, and the identities of the other two will also likely not be made public because they are juveniles..
UPDATE: Today the Major Crimes Unit, w/ help from our Fugitive Team, SWAT & K9 have made 2 additional arrests in this shooting. Both suspects arrested today are 16 years old & charged w/ Attempted 1st Degree Murder. https://t.co/mj4DFLgk1u
— Aurora Police Dept 🦃 (@AuroraPD) November 22, 2021
Police said their department’s SWAT and K9 teams helped police make the arrests.
Friday’s shooting happened about three miles from a shooting at Nome Park in Aurora on Monday afternoon that left 6 Aurora Central High School students injured.