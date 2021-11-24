AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) — On Wednesday night, Aurora police announced the arrest of a second teen suspect in what they are considering a drive-by shooting at Nome Park on Nov. 15. Six teenagers were injured in the shooting.
READ MORE: Legacy Of 'Daddy' Bruce Randolph Lives On Through Thanksgiving Tradition
The Aurora Police Major Crimes Unit, in coordination with the Aurora Police Gang Intervention Unit, announced the arrest of a second 15-year-old suspect in connection with this crime on Wednesday.
“Investigators developed additional suspect information regarding another occupant of the Chrysler 300,” police stated.READ MORE: Nurses Say Colorado Hospitals Are In Crisis And It’s Getting Worse
The identity of that suspect, a 15-year-old male, was shared with officers who stopped a vehicle late Tuesday night. The suspect was brought in for questioning and later booked on the charge of attempted first degree murder.
“His name will not be released but we can confirm that he was a student at Aurora Central High School,” investigators stated.
PREVIOUS REPORT: Aurora Police Arrest 15-Year-Old Suspect In Connection With Nome Park ShootingMORE NEWS: Colorado Weather: So Nice To See Some Snow!
Detectives are urging anyone who has information about not only the shooters occupying the two identified vehicles, but those in the park as well, to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for the reward of up to $7,000.